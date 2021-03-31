Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $71.93 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $71.93 million and $343,086.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00061521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00316146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.45 or 0.00844411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088153 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029262 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ESDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.