ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$397.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.90. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.