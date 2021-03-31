Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

