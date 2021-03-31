Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Drops By 31.6%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200 in the last 90 days.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

USAC stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.