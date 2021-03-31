Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

TS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. 1,307,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

TS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

