DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. DIA has a market capitalization of $116.18 million and $55.53 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00006909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

