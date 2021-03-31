Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 787,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Drive Shack will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.
