Aurora Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $66.02 million and $19.62 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00633279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00067804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

