$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce sales of $43.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $210.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.89 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $377.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several brokerages have commented on MP. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th.

MP traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,696,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,493. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.