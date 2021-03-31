Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 80.0% in March

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CRT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.46. 27,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.