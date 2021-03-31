8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

8X8 stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $43,501.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $49,832.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,261,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $58,486,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,478,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $40,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

