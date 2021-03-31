National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,057. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 871.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 238,011 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $13,916,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,927,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Beverage by 809.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.