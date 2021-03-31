The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $62.23 Average PT from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,922. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 3,518,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,314. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

