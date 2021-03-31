Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Drops By 30.5%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS GALXF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 66,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Galaxy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

