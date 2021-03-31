Short Interest in Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Drops By 30.5%

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS GALXF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 66,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Galaxy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

