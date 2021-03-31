Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 26.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 5,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
About Great Wall Motor
