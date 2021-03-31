Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 26.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,566,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 38,630,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 5,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

