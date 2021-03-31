Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in March

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FCMGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

