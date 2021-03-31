Phala Network Price Up 16.7% This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $166.40 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

