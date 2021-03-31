Safe Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Safe has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $53,414.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

