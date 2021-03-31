Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Rises By 84.5%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 3,051,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. Santander cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.