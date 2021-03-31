Short Interest in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Drops By 33.3%

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MLAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 128,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,826. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.