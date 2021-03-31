Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Shares of NYSE CHRA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 256,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charah Solutions stock. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,544 shares during the period. Charah Solutions accounts for 8.3% of North Run Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP owned about 8.26% of Charah Solutions worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

