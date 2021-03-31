Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) recently:

3/29/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/26/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

3/25/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

3/23/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.20 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was downgraded by analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Tencent Music Entertainment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

NYSE:TME traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. 94,811,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,385,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,135,000 after buying an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,734,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,436,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

