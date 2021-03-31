AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

