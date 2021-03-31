AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
