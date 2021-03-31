Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

TH stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 861,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $253.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.29.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.