Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Increases By 82.6%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLN remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 78,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,701. The company has a market cap of $8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions. The company licenses its Electro Water Separation technology worldwide to treat heavily polluted waters, as well as to remove harmful micro-contaminants from drinking water using minimal energy, chemicals, and materials. It also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications.

