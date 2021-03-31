Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Drops By 38.4%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

