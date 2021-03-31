Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Short Interest Down 39.3% in March

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the February 28th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS NMPNF remained flat at $$11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Northam Platinum has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Northam Platinum Company Profile

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

