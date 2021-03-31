Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Achieves $14.13 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and $743,561.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 108.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00048799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.80 or 0.00636385 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 5,941.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BCDT is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

