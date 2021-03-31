MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Receives €182.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €182.63 ($214.85).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ETR MTX traded up €5.10 ($6.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €201.30 ($236.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €106.40 ($125.18) and a fifty-two week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is €199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

