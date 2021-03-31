Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $99.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,913,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

