Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,871. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 826,947 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

