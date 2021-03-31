Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $167,896.30 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

Shares of CVEO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.