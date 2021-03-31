Lisa M. Pate Sells 29,300 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE USX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $585.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,193.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
