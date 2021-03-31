Lisa M. Pate Sells 29,300 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE USX traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $585.40 million, a PE ratio of -1,193.81 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. Analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USX. Stephens downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

