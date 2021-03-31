Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $1,102,950.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HZNP stock traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. 3,554,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.