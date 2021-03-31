Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Down 40.7% in March

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 355,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $32.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

