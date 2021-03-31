Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Rises By 100.0%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.54.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
