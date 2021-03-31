Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Rises By 100.0%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HYI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 193,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 21,349 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

