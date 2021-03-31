Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 221,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,240,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,114,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,394,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,168,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000.

Shares of NYSE YAC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 185,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,296. Yucaipa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

