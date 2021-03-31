NPCoin (NPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $255,992.40

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 99.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $255,992.40 and $341.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

