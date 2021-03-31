Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $21.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,364,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 495,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,277. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

