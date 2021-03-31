Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $48.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.57.

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $47,541,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARES traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,473. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

