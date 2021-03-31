Brokerages Set Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target at $119.00

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. 283,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.