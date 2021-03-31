PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 674.12% and a negative return on equity of 169.92%.
NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. 2,615,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.
PolarityTE Company Profile
PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.