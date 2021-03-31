Berry Data Achieves Market Cap of $16.74 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $8.37 or 0.00014212 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00328254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $488.01 or 0.00828613 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00088062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00030870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.