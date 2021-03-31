Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to post earnings per share of $2.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the lowest is $1.95. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 854.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,971,110 shares of company stock worth $612,726,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Moderna by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. 9,971,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.