The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.47

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 160285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $505.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

