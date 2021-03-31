easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 33.7% in March

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 444.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF stock remained flat at $$12.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.