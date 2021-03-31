dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

DRRKF remained flat at $$610.79 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.87. dormakaba has a 52 week low of $453.00 and a 52 week high of $610.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRRKF shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

