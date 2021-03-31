Brokerages Set Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target at $23.00

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 489,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,038. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of -54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.