Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. 9,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

