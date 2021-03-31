Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.07. 155,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,841. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANGN shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Angion Biomedica news, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,942.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

